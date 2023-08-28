Whitehall had a strong day Saturday at the Lansing Catholic Quad, defeating a pair of opponents and tying the host Cougars, 4-4.
The Vikes blanked Ovid-Elsie, 8-0, and won by a 6-2 margin over Lansing Christian.
Four flights recorded perfect 3-0 marks, including the top two doubles pairs. Isaac VanAmberg/Patrick Cole won all three of their matches in straight sets, and Jon Hall/Ian Sampson went 3-0 too, earning a three-set win over their Lansing Catholic foes. In singles play, Brady Tate and Evan Schuitema were perfect and won all their matches in straight sets at third and fourth singles respectively.
Elijah Roberge/Remington Whelpley and Adam Sikkenga/Myles Welch each had a straight-set win and won their Lansing Christian match by default on the way to a 2-1 day.
William Burger and Owen Bass both won in straight sets against Ovid-Elsie.