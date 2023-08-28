Whitehall had a strong day Saturday at the Lansing Catholic Quad, defeating a pair of opponents.
The Vikes blanked Ovid-Elsie, 8-0, and won by a 6-2 margin over Lansing Christian.
Six flights recorded perfect 2-0 marks, including all four doubles pairs. Isaac VanAmberg/Patrick Cole and Jon Hall/Ian Sampson both won two matches in straight sets; Elijah Roberge/Remington Whelpley and Adam Sikkenga/Myles Welch each had a straight-set win and won their Lansing Christian match by default.
In singles play, Brady Tate and Evan Schuitema each won a pair of straight-set matches at third and fourth singles respectively. William Burger and Owen Bass both won in straight sets against Ovid-Elsie.