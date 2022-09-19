Whitehall went 2-1 Saturday at a home quad, improving its dual record to 8-7 this season. The Vikings beat Cadillac 6-2 and Grand Rapids West Catholic 5-3, dropping a 5-3 decision to Glen Lake.
Second doubles pair Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole was the standout flight for Whitehall. The duo won all three of their matches, recording a comeback win over Kyra Lamb/Ben Selby of Glen Lake.
Five Whitehall flights earned 2-1 records. Rob Hentschel and Brady Tate won a pair of matches each at second and fourth singles respectively, and the Vikings' other three doubles pairs each went 2-1. Those pairs were Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg, Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall and William Burger/Ian Sampson.