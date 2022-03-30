Whitehall has a veteran team this year, with only three starters graduated from last season's squad that qualified for the Division 4 state finals.
The Vikings will need that experience to reach state again, because they've moved up to Division 3 for this season and will again be in a regional with Holland Christian, which easily won last year's regional title.
Whitehall's four singles starters in Tuesday's opening dual were all veteran returnees. Lucy Zamojcin, Jennifer Mark, Mackenzie Hall and Mylee Boyd make up the singles lineup as the season begins. The Vikings also have several returning veterans in their doubles lineup. The top two pairs, Lacey Herbert/Elizabeth Bentz and Chloe Christensen/Autumn Ferris, are both made up of returners.
Third doubles will be the flight to watch for newcomers. Brianna Bentz and Grace McDowell, both freshmen, make up that flight to open the season.
"We will be leaning on our depth this season," Whitehall coach Greg McManus said.
The Vikings will see most of their regional foes over the course of the season, including the defending champion Maroons. Ludington and North Muskegon are always standout Coastal Conference opponents, and Fruitport will be a big match for Whitehall from both a city-meet and regional perspective. Spring Lake and Coopersville will also offer Whitehall the chance to measure up with postseason opponents.
"Qualifying for state is always our ultimate goal," McManus said.