WHITEHALL — Whitehall played its best match of the season Tuesday and defeated #5-ranked NorthPointe Christian, 5-3.
The Vikings won all four singles matches to make the difference in the victory. Lucy Zamojcin won a 6-0, 6-0 decision, and the other three matches were hotly contested Whitehall victories.
Kenedy Woodring took a straight-set win over Ashlyn Zeitler at second singles, 6-4, 6-3, and Lily Groessl edged Jadyn Koenes at first singles, 7-5, 6-4. Jennifer Mark went three sets to defeat Ava Grasmeyer, 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.
Addy Bernhardt/Elizabeth Bentz picked up a fourth doubles win to secure the Vikings' overall victory, 6-2, 6-3.