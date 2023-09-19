Whitehall bumped its Coastal Conference record to 2-0 (8-5-3 overall) Monday afternoon with an impressive 6-2 win over North Muskegon.
The Vikings won all four doubles matches, three of them in straight sets. Isaac VanAmberg/Ian Sampson, Patrick Cole/Jon Hall and Elijah Roberge/Jones McDowell dominated their matches, only allowing three total games in their six sets of play. Myles Welch/Adam Sikkenga fought hard to pick up a three-set win at third doubles, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
In singles play, Brady Tate beat back a first-set challenge from Logan Stack to win 7-6(1), 6-1 at third singles. Evan Schuitema picked up a fourth singles win by default.