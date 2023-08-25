Whitehall is replacing many of its top players from last season, but the goal is always the same - make the state finals as a team.
The Vikes fell short of that goal last year, and meeting it this year would mean big-time improvements from players coach Greg McManus thinks can do it.
Top of that list might be sophomore William Burger, who ascends from the fourth doubles flight to the top singles flight in 2023. Fellow sophomore Evan Schuitema, a JV player last year, has also forced his way into the lineup, at fourth singles.
"William and Evan put a lot of practice time on the courts the last year and are ready to make a big step this year," McManus said.
Burger's fourth doubles partner a year ago, Ian Sampson, now lines up at second doubles with Jon Hall. Whitehall also brings back a pair of senior captains, including honorable mention all-state performer Isaac VanAmberg in the first doubles position alongside fellow returnee Patrick Cole, and Owen Bass at second singles. Brady Tate returns at third singles, giving Whitehall a singles lineup of all returning players.
While the younger players acclimate themselves to new positions, McManus said the team's best path to victory will likely be its depth.
"Our 3/4 singles and doubles flights will have to step up for us," McManus said. "The top doubles will anchor the doubles teams."
The schedule is full of intriguing benchmarks for Whitehall, which eyes Ludington, Traverse City St. Francis and Glen Lake as its top competition in the regional tournament. The Vikings will see plenty of Ludington, of course, as a conference opponent, and faces Glen Lake as part of their home quad Sept. 16. A tournament in Allegan the following Saturday is also a highlight of the schedule.