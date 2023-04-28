Whitehall competed hard against Muskegon Catholic Thursday in Coastal Conference play, but came up just short in a 5-3 decision.
Whitehall dropped to 1-1-1 in Coastal matches.
The Vikings' three wins all came in singles play. Mackenzie Hall, Grace McDowell and Alivia DeWildt romped to wins, giving up only three games total in the six sets.
Whitehall's top three doubles flights each pushed their Crusader foes to three sets, but couldn't quite pull off the victories. Emily VanDam/Izzy Gould earned a first set win before falling short, while Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz and Rayonna Knutson/Brookelyn Golightly each bounced back from tough 7-6 losses in the first set to win the second before bowing.