Whitehall lost its regular-season finale to Grand Haven Monday afternoon, 5-3.
The Vikings' top three singles players - Ashton Trnka, River Morrison and Rob Hentschel - all won their matches. Trnka and Morrison each won in straight sets, and Hentschel won a three-set battle against Aashray Mandala, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Viking doubles pairs Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass and Patrick Cole/Jon Hall each won a set against their Buccaneer opponents but were unable to pick up the wins. Lownds/Bass fell to Ben DeGram/Robert Greene, 7-6(2), 4-6, 11-9, and Cole/Hall lost to Zach Lans/Jesse Andrzejewski 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.