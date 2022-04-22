Despite an unusual schedule, Whitehall was able to pick up two wins over Grant and Unity Christian Thursday, both by 5-3 margins.
The Vikings' matchup with Grant was scheduled for, and began on, Wednesday, but rain came during the match and it was postponed and completed on Thursday prior to the originally scheduled Unity Christian match.
The Vikes won three of the four doubles matches, led by top two flights Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd and Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris. Christensen/Boyd earned a 6-4, 6-2 win and Herbert/Ferris went to three sets before coming away with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory. Addy Bernhardt/Brianna Bentz won a fourth doubles matchup 6-0, 6-0.
In singles play, Mackenzie Hall picked up a third singles win for the Vikings, dominating her matchup 6-1, 6-0. Ellie Britton went to a third set and won a tight matchup at fourth singles, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.
The doubles teams shone again against Unity Christian, winning all four of their matchups. Christensen/Boyd won 6-1, 6-3 and Herbert/Ferris won 6-3, 6-3. Elizabeth Bentz/Grace McDowell picked up a close third doubles win, 6-2, 7-6(5), and Bernhardt/Bentz completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 win.
Lucy Zamojcin scored Whitehall's one singles victory at second singles, winning a close matchup 6-1, 7-6(1).