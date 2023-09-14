Whitehall defeated Grant in a Coastal Conference dual Wednesday afternoon, 6-2, playing impressively at all flights.
The Vikings' six wins on the day all came in straight sets, and the two flights that lost both did so in close third-set tiebreakers.
Whitehall won three singles and three doubles matches, highlighted by Isaac VanAmberg/Ian Sampson at first doubles, who secured an easy 6-0, 6-2 win. Whitehall's three singles winners - Owen Bass, Jones McDowell and Evan Schuitema - combined to surrender only one game to their Grant foes in straight-set wins.
Also winning for Whitehall were doubles pairs Elijah Roberge/Myles Welch and Adam Sikkenga/Remington Whelpley.