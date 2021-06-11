HOLLAND — Whitehall scored five points last weekend at the Division 3 state finals, good for 15th place.
The Vikings’ top performance came from first doubles pair Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris, who advanced to the semifinals. After receiving a first-round bye, Herbert and Ferris defeated Otsego’s Morgan Shearer/Grace Vandervest in round two, 6-3, 6-2. The Viking duo then lost to top seed Morgan Dresner-Hagman/Mia Frickey of Cranbrook Kingswood.
Several other Vikings reached the second round by either bye or first-round victory. Lily Groessl picked up a first singles win over Hamilton’s Aubree Folkert in round one, 6-2, 6-1, before losing to eventual runner-up Julia Gurne of Notre Dame Prep. Kenedy Woodring, Jennifer Mark and Lucy Zamojcin each earned byes in the first round before bowing out in round two; Woodring extended the first set of her match against #6 seed Mia Kolhoff of Allegan to extra points before falling 7-6(5), 6-0.
Second doubles pair Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd earned a three-set win in the first round against Williamston’s Lauren Kersten/Katherine West, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Fourth doubles pair Addy Bernhardt/Elizabeth Bentz defeated Stevensville Lakeshore’s Kaitlyn Stemm/Annabelle Adams and played well against #4 seed Rebecca Borgia/Maria Sicilia of Detroit Country Day in the second round before falling 7-5, 6-0.