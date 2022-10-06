Whitehall finished fourth at Wednesday's Division 4 regionals at Traverse City St. Francis to end its season.
All eight of the Vikings' flights won their first matches, reaching the regional semifinals.
The Vikings' four singles players each won a match in straight sets in the first round. All four of them were seeded #4 and fell to top-seeded St. Francis players in the semifinals. Brady Tate, at fourth singles, came the closest to an upset win, extending St. Francis' Preston Younge to an extra point in the second set before falling 6-1, 7-5.
In doubles play, Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole were seeded #3 at second doubles, earning a first-round win and playing well in a 6-3, 7-5 defeat to Big Rapids' Isaac Zocco/Noah Sweppenheiser. William Burger/Ian Sampson, at fourth doubles, were also seeded #3 and won in the first round.
Whitehall's other #4-seeded semifinalists were River Morrison, Rob Henstchel and Owen Bass in singles play, and Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall in doubles action.