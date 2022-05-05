Whitehall played a solid match Wednesday against Division 4 #4-ranked North Muskegon Wednesday, losing by a 5-3 margin.
The Vikings' success came in the doubles flights, where they won three matches and nearly got a fourth.
Lacery Herbert/Autumn Ferris took their second doubles match in a three-set battle, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz and Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell each won in straight sets at third and fourth doubles respectively.
At first doubles, Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd nearly forced the dual to end in a tie, taking the first set against Marilyn Gaston/Natalie Lorenz, but the Norse pair rallied to edge Christensen/Boyd 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.