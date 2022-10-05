Whitehall dominated Sparta in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon, 7-1.
The Vikings won all four doubles matchups in the dual. Samuel Cole/Isaac VanAmberg, Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall and William Burger/Ian Sampson each won their matches in straight sets, and Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole won a three-set battle at second doubles, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.
In singles play, River Morrison edged Troy Jones in a tough first singles match, 2-6, 7-5, 10-3. Rob Hentschel and Brady Tate each picked up straight-set wins at second and fourth singles respectively.