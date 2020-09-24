WHITEHALL — Whitehall earned an easy Coastal Conference win Wednesday against Western Michigan Christian, blanking the Warriors 8-0.
The Vikings' players only allowed WMC to take as many as four games in a set twice, earning six wins in straight sets and two by forfeit.
Ashton Trnka had the most dominating performance, taking his first singles match in a 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing. River Morrison, Rob Hentschel and Cayden Ritchie each easily took wins as well.
Whitehall's two doubles pairs to play, Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen, also controlled their matches en route to wins. Christopher Mark/Samuel Cole and Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg won their matches by default as the Warriors did not field pairs in those flights.