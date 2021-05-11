WHITEHALL — Whitehall won all eight matches last Friday to defeat Big Rapids in a non-league matchup.
The contest wasn't close, as the Vikings took straight-set wins at all eight flights. Only three of those sets saw a Cardinals opponent win as many as three games.
Whitehall's Jennifer Mark and Lucy Zamojcin were especially impressive, with Mark winning 6-1, 6-0 at third singles and Zamojcin going 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles. Lily Groessl and Kenedy Woodring won the top two singles flights, only allowing three game points each.
In the doubles flights, Mylee Boyd/Chloe Christensen, at second doubles, and Addy Bernhardt/Elizabeth Bentz, at fourth doubles, were the most dominant, each allowing just two game points in straight-set wins. Also victorious were Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris at first doubles and Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall at third doubles.