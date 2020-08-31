EAST LANSING — Whitehall put up a solid showing at Saturday's Portland quad meet, taking a close second place behind Parma Western.
The Vikings had 13 points to Western's 15. Big Rapids scored 11 points, and Portland had nine.
Whitehall was particularly good at the top two singles flights, as Ashton Trnka and River Morrison each won all three of their matches. Trnka was dominant against his opponents, winning 6-1 or 6-0 in five of his six sets of play. Morrison had to go three sets to beat Portland's Alex Russman, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, but easily swept his other two matches.
The Vikings first doubles and third doubles flights each posted 2-1 records. Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff fought off a good effort from Carter Inocencio/Nick Hendrickson of Parma Western for one of their first doubles victories and earned a sweep in the other win. Samuel Cole/Christopher Mark also went the distance in one of their victories, a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 triumph over Cadin Cross/Timothy Pohl of Portland, and swept the other win.
Three other Whitehall flights won one match each at the quad: Second doubles pair Steven Cullen/Aiden Raymond, third singles player Rob Hentschel, and fourth doubles pair Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass.