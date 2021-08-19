GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall had a solid opening performance Wednesday at the Grand Rapids South Christian Tri, placing second to the host Sailors.
The Vikings scored eight points, beating North Muskegon by three. South Christian had 11 points.
Whitehall earned top honors at three different flights, including from first singles player Ashton Trnka. River Morrison followed with a top finish at second singles. The Vikings' top doubles pair, Samuel Cole/Griffin Lownds, also posted a 2-0 mark.
In second place were second doubles' Brady Tate/Jonathan Hall and fourth doubles' Ryne Nicholas/John Treat.