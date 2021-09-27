FRUITPORT — Whitehall took second place Saturday at the GMAA meet in Fruitport, scoring 14 points, with Reeths-Puffer finishing fourth with 10 points.
Mona Shores dominated the meet, only losing one match all day. Whitehall's Rob Hentschel, who was runner-up at third singles, was on the winning end of that one, a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 battle over Jace Brainard. Hentschel later dropped a finals match to North Muskegon's Ethan Koman.
Besides Hentschel, Whitehall earned runner-up spots at three other flights. Ashton Trnka was second in the first singles flight, and Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Patrick Cole/Jon Hall took second in the first and fourth doubles flights respectively.
The Vikings added three third-place finishes, with River Morrison picking up the spot at second singles and Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass and Brayden Bishop/Brady Tate doing so at second and third doubles respectively.
R-P won three singles matches, one each by Pat Eilers at first singles, Nate Rosema at third singles and Cade Paugh at fourth singles. The Rockets had more success at the doubles flights, where three duos won two matches each. Kaden Malotke/Zade Rogers were twice winners at second doubles, Trent VanDam/Quinn Alderink won two at third doubles, and Cameron Ream/Adam Miller went 2-1 at fourth doubles.