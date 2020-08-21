GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall finished third in its season-opening quad meet Wednesday at Grand Rapids South Christian, scoring 12 points.
North Muskegon won the meet with 19 points, and the host Sailors had 14. Calvin Christian scored three points.
Whitehall's top performance at the quad came from its second doubles flight of Aiden Raymond and Sam Cole, the only Viking flight to win all three of its matches. Raymond and Cole won three close matches, the tightest of which was a three-set battle over South Christian's Sam Klaassen/Nate Lumen, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Raymond/Cole also defeated North Muskegon's Pierce Marczak/Jack Taylor (7-6[2], 6-4) and Calvin Christian's Andrew Seath and Charlie Tavera (6-3, 6-3).
Three Viking flights posted 2-1 records, including both top flights. New first singles player Ashton Trnka debuted strongly with two victories, and Christian Smolen/River Morrison each earned two wins at the first doubles flight, both in straight sets. Whitehall second singles player Ryan Findorff also picked up a pair of wins.
Rob Hentschel won one match at third singles, and the Viking doubles pairs of Steven Cullen/Griffin Lownds and Kaden Ritchie/Owen Bass each won one match by default, as Calvin Christian did not field teams at those flights.