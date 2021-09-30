WHITEHALL — Whitehall earned a 4-4 tie with Coopersville Wednesday in a non-conference match, winning at all four of the top flights.
The Vikings' top two singles players and top two doubles pairs all picked up wins, leading to the tie. Two of Whitehall's four defeats were close three-set matches, too.
Ashton Trnka and River Morrison earned singles wins, both in straight sets. Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass each also won straight-set matches.
Rob Hentschel, at third singles, and Brayden Bishop/Brady Tate, at third doubles, each won the first set of their matches before falling short.