GRANT — Whitehall tied for second place Saturday at the Coastal Conference finals meet, scoring 22 points.
The Vikings tied with Grant and finished six points behind league champ North Muskegon.
Five Whitehall flights made the finals in the tournament, led by Lucy Zamojcin, who won the fourth singles conference title. Four other flights earned second place. Kenedy Woodring and Jennifer Mark were runners-up at second and third singles respectively, and Whitehall's top two doubles flights also took second. Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris were second at first doubles and Mylee Boyd/Chloe Christensen were second at second doubles.