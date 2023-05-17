WHITEHALL — Whitehall tied for third place at the Coastal Conference tournament this week, along with Grant. The teams finished behind champion Ludington and North Muskegon.
The tournament began last Saturday but because the start was delayed by rain, the teams did not complete play that day but instead reconvened Tuesday morning to wrap up competition.
The Vikings' top finish came from fourth doubles pair Emily VanDam/Izzy Gould. The duo took second place. Three Whitehall flights took third, including top doubles pair Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz. Second doubles pair Addy Bernhardt/Alivia DeWildt and third singles player Grace McDowell also finished third.