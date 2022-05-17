Whitehall played Grand Haven to a tie Monday in a non-conference match, 4-4.
The Vikings once again were strong in the doubles flights, earning three wins. Second through fourth doubles pairs Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris, Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz and Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell each earned straight-set victories.
Mackenzie Hall also picked up a win for the Vikings at third singles. Lucy Zamojcin won a set against Olivia Winkler in a second singles match before falling short in a tight battle, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.