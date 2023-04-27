Whitehall played Grant to a 4-4 tie Wednesday in Coastal Conference action, with each side winning two singles matches and two doubles matches.
The Vikings earned all four of their wins in straight sets. Brianna Bentz and Alivia DeWildt won third and fourth singles matches respectively, both in impressive fashion; DeWildt only surrendered one game in her two-set win and Bentz only gave up four. In doubles action, Brookelyn Golightly/Rayonna Knutson and Izzy Gould/Emily VanDam both won in straight sets as well.