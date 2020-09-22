MUSKEGON — Whitehall and North Muskegon played to a competitive 4-4 tie in Coastal Conference action Monday. The draw leaves the teams tied for second place in the league behind unbeaten Ludington.
The Vikings earned two crucial three-set wins to force the tie. Ashton Trnka rallied from losing his first set against Brennen McManus to win his first singles match, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen also bounced back from a tough opening set to edge Pierce Marczak/Jack Taylor in a close battle, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2.
Also winning for Whitehall were River Morrison at second singles and Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff at first doubles, both in straight sets.