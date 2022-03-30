Whitehall earned an easy win over Cedar Springs Tuesday in its season opener, 7-1.
The Vikings earned six of their seven wins in straight sets and swept the four doubles matches.
Chloe Christensen/Autumn Ferris paced the Vikings with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout win at second doubles, and Brianna Bentz/Grace McDowell and Addy Bernahrdt/Skyler Tovey each won 6-2, 6-0 at third and fourth doubles respectively. Lacey Herbert/Elizabeth Bentz earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles.
In singles play, Lucy Zamojcin bounced back from a first-set loss at first singles to defeat Morgan French, 1-6, 6-2, 10-7. Jennifer Mark won 6-2, 6-4 at second singles and Mackenzie Hall earned a tough 7-5, 7-5 win at third singles.