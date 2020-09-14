WHITEHALL — Whitehall downed Reeths-Puffer 8-0 Friday afternoon in an intra-area matchup, winning seven of the eight matches in straight sets.
The Rockets' Cade Alderink was the lone visitor to earn a set win, extending Rob Hentschel to three sets at third singles before falling short, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Two of the other matchups were close, with Ashton Trnka beating Pat Eilers at first singles, 7-5, 6-3, and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen topping Ben Westerhof/Eric Yang by the same score at second doubles.
The Vikings rolled in the remaining matchups. River Morrison beat Tyler Tallefson 6-3, 6-1 at second singles, and Cayden Ritchie defeated Cameron Ream 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles.
At first doubles, it was Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff over Alex Orchard/Jake Vandenbosch, 6-0, 6-3. Christopher Mark/Samuel Cole beat Zade Rogers/Erick Anderson at third doubles, 6-0, 6-2. Fourth doubles saw Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg defeat Morgan Champoux/Emily Champoux, 6-3, 6-1.