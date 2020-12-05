Whitehall’s tennis team’s top individuals didn’t get to finish the season the way they wanted, but they still scored some major hardware, being named all-state performers.
The Vikings’ top doubles team, seniors Christian Smolen and Ryan Findorff, were all-state first team, and first singles player Ashton Trnka was honorable mention all-state.
Smolen and Findorff posted, Findorff said, a 24-3 record together after being paired on the team’s second day of competition. Findorff said that Whitehall coach Greg McManus told them when he paired them up that they could be all-state players.
“I had that going through my head the entire season,” Findorff said.
McManus, who said getting two flights onto the all-state ledger has happened before but not often, said he likes pairing senior players together on the top doubles line, especially senior players like Smolen and Findorff, who were both already experienced.
“Ryan was doing really well at singles, and I didn’t feel like Christian had the partner he needed to be the best he could be as a doubles player,” McManus said. “They just kind of had that spark about them when I put them together and they brought the best out of each other.
“They motivate each other on the court. It looked good, it felt good and it made you feel good. You knew there wouldn’t be a major letdown. They wouldn’t let each other go down a hole. They always looked comfortable, and it made you feel good that they were going to get out of any hole they were in.”
What quickly impressed the coach about the duo when they played together was their ability to make adjustments themselves without needing to be told during a match. However, if McManus or a fellow coach had his own suggestion, they were happy to listen.
“That doesn’t always happen when you talk to them through the fence,” McManus said. “If these guys were down a little bit, they always had that positive attitude and energy, and you knew they would get it back.”
Findorff said he and Smolen (who had not been reached for comment at press time) shared similar skill sets and were both effective at finishing points at the net, which is a key facet in any doubles team.
Another factor in their success, Findorff added, was a mentality shift that occurred for them after they had played a few matches. He couldn’t recall the exact phrasing they used that sparked the shift, but since they were both seniors and had worked hard to get on the court, they were ready and able to grind out victories.
Despite the pair’s success together, they did not get a chance to play for a state title in their flight because of the MHSAA’s reworked postseason. To mitigate COVID-19 spread, the MHSAA held a team tournament and eliminated the usual individual-based tournament, outside of the top eight first singles players in each division. That kept Smolen and Findorff from being able to test their mettle against the top pairs in the state.
That was disappointing for each of them, especially after they made the trip down for the finals and saw pairs playing for team championships that each felt they could beat.
“We actually did go to state and see the first doubles team who won state (University Liggett), and they weren’t much better than us, (if at all),” Findorff said. “We were up there with the other state competitors, in my opinion.”
However, Findorff said he will take great memories from throughout his career, especially playing in the 2018 state finals at Kalamazoo College as a sophomore. He played that season with Michael Heylmun in the second doubles flight.
In the first singles flight, Trnka had a huge task this year, not only playing first singles as a junior, but also filling the shoes of one of the program’s best, current Aquinas player Jackson VanBergen. Trnka did both jobs admirably, posting an 18-11 record for the season. McManus said Trnka was the first player out when D-4’s top eight singles players were selected for the individual finals.
There was an easy benchmark to use to point to how much Trnka improved from his sophomore season, when he played second singles, to this fall: Ludington’s Carson Holmes. The Orioles’ star easily beat Trnka twice in 2019, only for Trnka to turn the tables on him in 2020. Trnka beat Holmes 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-2 in the foes’ two meetings this year.
“That was one of his nemeses (in 2019), because he was a hard competitor and kept the ball in play,” McManus said. “Ashton was able to take his power and make him pay for his weakness, which was hitting the ball shorter. “Last year, Ashton would overswing on those and hit them out, and this year he was a little more accurate. The kid couldn’t compete with him. For someone to take a match like that, a player like that who he’d mentally struggled with, and beat him decisively, says a lot about what he worked on mentally in that prior year.”
Trnka’s propensity to overswing and rely on his power stroke too much was the biggest thing he worked on from the end of the ‘19 season to this fall. That turned him from someone who consistent players could beat even if Trnka had more talent, into someone that even the best players usually had to work hard to defeat. That was borne out in his results when he played against one of the eight players that did get invited to the D-4 individual finals.
“When he played any of the top eight players in that group, he didn’t beat any of them, but he played very competitively with them,” McManus said. “It wasn’t like he got blown out. He was playing right there with them and just didn’t quite have what it took to beat them, whether mentally or the game. He wasn’t intimidated by those guys.”
Trnka should be in position for a big run in 2021, as five of those top eight players will graduate. That opens the door for a big year, with another off-season of hard work. That’s one thing no one has to worry about with Trnka.
“I think what he needs to do, and will do, is be even more refined in his game style than he is now,” McManus said. “He doesn’t have anything that’s a glaring weakness, but the more he plays, the more efficient he’ll be, the less overswinging he will do, and the more he’ll control the match.”
“I want to have a really strong season,” Trnka said of his coming senior year. “I want to beat everybody I’m supposed to beat, and I’d like to beat a few players I’m not supposed to beat. I’d like to get all-state next year, instead of honorable mention this year. I’d like to get to the state tournament and try to get a medal at state.”
Besides that all-state trio of Findorff, Smolen and Trnka, the Vikings had four other players receive Coastal Conference recognition. Second singles player River Morrison and second doubles pair Steven Cullen and Aiden Raymond were each named to the second team. In addition, third singles player Rob Hentschel received honorable mention.
“River just had an incredible year,” McManus said. “I think he was 24-5. He was our strongest flight. At one point, he won 17 matches in a row.”
Also from the area, Reeths-Puffer’s Patrick Eilers received first team O-K Green all-conference honors.