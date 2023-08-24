Whitehall edged Coopersville Wednesday in a non-conference match, 5-3, winning three of the four doubles matches.
The Vikings earned all of their wins in straight sets.
Leading the way was top doubles pair Isaac VanAmberg/Patrick Cole, which picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win. Third doubles' Elijah Roberge/Remington Whelpley and fourth doubles' Adam Sikkenga/Ryne Nicholas were similarly strong in victories.
Among singles players, Brady Tate and Evan Schuitema, playing at the third and fourth flights respectively, each picked up wins as well.