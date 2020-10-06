LUDINGTON — Whitehall edged out Coastal Conference foes North Muskegon and Ludington Monday afternoon to win the league tournament at Ludington. The Vikings scored 16 points to North Muskegon's 15 and Ludington's 14.
The tournament, which began Saturday and was completed Monday due to rain, was tiered as a COVID-19 precaution, so only those three teams and Grant competed at the Ludington site, while the remaining teams had a Tier 2 tournament.
The Vikings' top players dominated at the tournament, as their top two singles and doubles flights all won conference titles. First singles player Ashton Trnka swept all of his matches in straight sets, and River Morrison won all his matches at second singles as well. In the top doubles flights, Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff earned a pair of straight-set wins and a win by default at first doubles, and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen scored straight-set wins in all their second doubles matches.
Also for Whitehall, Cayden Ritchie went 2-1 in his fourth singles matches, and Rob Hentschel won one match at third singles. Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg scored one win at fourth doubles.