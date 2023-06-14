WHITEHALL — Whitehall track star Maelie Hope already had the comfort of knowing longtime boyfriend and fellow thrower Wesley Russell would follow her regardless of her college choice, but as time passed in her recruitment, she found the right choice wasn't that far away - at NAIA Aquinas College. The duo each signed May 16 at the high school.
Hope, who was all-state in three events this season, including a second-place finish in discus, said her close relationship with her dad, Lorand, was a factor in her decision to stay nearby rather than pursue bigger schools, but she also fell in love with the Aquinas campus.
"When I was there visiting the campus, it's in downtown Grand Rapids, but as soon as you step foot there, it feels like its own little secluded area," Hope said. "I'm sitting there, my dad and I were walking around, and we're like, 'This would be just relaxing to walk around down here after class, between classes, and things like that.'"
Russell, a state qualifier in shot put this year, had clearly been open to stepping back from track and field had Hope pursued an offer from a school he wouldn't have also gotten one from, but he was excited to be able to continue his throwing career as well.
"It means a lot to me," Russell said. "I made a lot of progress this year and I think I can be competitive at the college level. All the cards just fell into place.
"Her and I, we traveled the country going to probably three dozen different colleges. Aquinas is what stood out the most and had the most to offer."
Hope has trained with her dad Lorand, a former bodybuilder and trainer through his Defiant Predator company, all her life, of course; she said before she could even walk, Lorand parlayed her love for gummy bears into an incentive by having her do sit-ups and receive one as a reward. (Lorand could not be reached for this story at press time.)
That mindset of working for rewards stuck with Maelie, whose dad agreed to keep training her in high school as long as she maintained her motivation and stuck to her schedule. That mindset became even more pronounced when Russell, a self-described "nobody" who said he weighed 160 pounds as a freshman, joined in on Lorand's training. He joked that Lorand was the person who got him to "get off my (butt) and do something."
"I had decent-looking arms, and he saw me one day and he's like, 'You know, I think you might be able to be good at something, so I'm going to start trying to make you do something productive,'" Russell said. "It really came down to, 'If you're going to date my daughter, (we're going to make something of you),' and I was like, 'Yes, sir!'"
Russell has become very close with Lorand Hope as well; he said his own father is not part of his life and Lorand has become something of a surrogate dad.
"He's my best friend and also my father figure," Russell said. "He's basically the dad that I never had."
Aquinas coach Mike Wojciakowski said he was thrilled to be able to bring in both Vikings and believes each can have an immediate impact on the team. He noted that the Saints' current throwing coach, Joe Reilly, was also Whitehall throwing coach Joe Stachowicz's throwing coach at Aquinas.
"It's good to have that connection," Wojciakowski said. "The stuff Joe was teaching Maelie and Wes was a lot of the stuff that was already coming from our coach Reilly. As the process went on, they were very on top of things when it came to responding to texts and emails. As the process went on, it seemed like, it's not going to be one or the other, it's going to be both.
"Sometimes you get some good athletes, but are they good student-athletes? Are they good people to add to the program? They've gotten everything they've gotten from a lot of hard work, ups and downs, and now they're both finishing their high school careers with a bang."
Wojciakowski added that it will be exciting to see what the two can do with more throwing events to compete in; unlike in the MHSAA, NAIA athletes also compete in javelin and hammer throw.
"We're excited because we have a great young throws group on both the men's and women's side, and adding people like Maelie and Wes is just going to make that group even better," Wojciakowski said.