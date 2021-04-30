MUSKEGON — Whitehall tied with North Muskegon for the top spot Thursday in the Norsemen's home jamboree at Lincoln Golf Club. Each team shot a 182.
Montague placed third, 11 shots behind the co-champs.
Steven Cullen led the Vikings and was medalist for the second jamboree in a row, shooting a 38. Other Viking scorers included Evan Mikkelson with a 47, Landon Griffin with a 48 and Owen Hayes with a 49.
For Montague, Kaden Miller led the way with a 47. Kevin Jager shot a 48, and Drew Collins and Conner Raeth each shot 49s.