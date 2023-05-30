For the third straight season, Whitehall settled for second place at the coaches' association Division 2 team state track meet in Berrien Springs last Friday.
The Vikings took second to Frankenmuth, the same team that bested them each of the past two seasons. The Eagles scored 1,509 points to Whitehall's 1,443.5.
Whitehall suffered a tough blow before the meet even started when Nate Bolley injured his hamstring in warmups. That kept the Viking star from his projected spots in the long jump and relay races.
Coach Kirk Mikkelson said his team did well to counter Bolley's absence as best it could. Pole vaulter David Conrad quickly went to the long jump pit to take Bolley's place in that event, while Ca'Mar Ready, Corbin Vanderstelt and Camden Thompson took his spot in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays respectively.
The senior's status for this week's MHSAA finals was unknown as of Tuesday.
"I was extremely proud of our kids for competing tough and not giving up," Mikkelson said. "Frankenmuth took advantage of our opening and slid past us. We knew they were very good and we would need to be full strength to beat them."
Still, Whitehall had several impressive finishes at the meet, including two event victories. Conrad earned the top spot in pole vault with a mark of 14 feet, nine inches, and Trannon Aylor won the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.19 seconds.
Two more Vikings finished second. Wesley Russell was runner-up in shot put with a mark of 53-4, and Thompson was second in high jump with a leap of 6-3. Thompson also finished third in the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.67 seconds and seventh in the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 42.54 seconds.
In the 3,200, Carter McIlroy finished third in a time of 10:02.3, and Andre Richmond was fourth in a time of 10:12.4. Aylor finished fifth in the 200 and set a personal best time (22.36), and Malcolm Earvin placed seventh in the same race (22.58). Earvin also took eighth in the 100 (11.19), and Richmond was eighth in the 1,600 (4:33.9).
Whitehall medaled in two relay races. With Vanderstelt joining Aylor, Earvin and Lukas Palmer on the 800 relay team, that group placed fourth (1:30.8). The 3,200 team of Jack Houtteman, McIlroy, Richmond and Stewart Waters was fifth (8:21.8).