MUSKEGON — Whitehall's track teams dominated the competition Tuesday at the North Muskegon Tri. The boys team defeated Shelby 129-7 and North Muskegon 129-8, and the girls were equally successful, with wins of 113-7 over Shelby and 103-19 over North Muskegon.
In the girls' meet, Charley Klint led the Vikings with three individual wins plus a relay win. Klint swept the two hurdles events, with times of 17.32 and 51.79 seconds in the 100 and 300 meters respectively, and she also won the pole vault with a mark of 8-6. Klint was on the 400 relay team, along with Bailey Pierson, Nevaeh Watson and Ashley Cordray, to complete a personal sweep of her four events.
Karleigh Jeffries swept the throws, posting marks of 109-10 in the discus and 30-7.75 in the shot put. Watson was Whitehall's other two-time individual winner, earning the top spot in long jump (12-9.5) and the 100 (14.29).
Jenna Smolen won the 200 with a personal best time of 30.99 seconds. Pierson won the 400 (1:07.3) and Ryann Jibson won the 800 (2:47.8). The Vikings also won the other three relay races as well. In the 800, it was Smolen, Neva Hundt, Allison TenBrink and Lily Bower with the win (2:06.1); in the 1,600, Olivia Tjapkes, Watson, Pierson and Hundt teamed up (2:06.1); and in the 3,200, Tjapkes, Ariana Treat, Allison Tate and Kya Mahoney picked up the win (11:36.2).
The Viking boys won every event they competed in at the tri, including three two-time individual winners. Jaegar McGahan swept the two sprint events, with times of 11.66 in the 100 and 23.84 in the 200. He completed a personal sweep by also winning in his two relay races. He joined Zander Brown, Trenton TenBrock and Malcolm Earvin in the 400 (47.14) and teamed with Parker Holt, Addison Bluhm and Bailey Taranko in the 1,600 (3:48.5).
Riley Buys swept the two long distance runs, with times of 5:12.5 in the 1,600 and 11:19.5 in the 3,200. Calvin Larson won the long jump (18-3.25) and tied with teammates Ca'mar Ready and Andrew Durbin for the win in high jump (5-4; Ready's was a personal best).
Beyond that, the Vikings spread the wealth. David Conrad set a personal best in pole vault with a win (12-0), one of four other Vikes to win with personal best times. The others were Nate Bolley in the 400 (52.40), Taranko in the 800 (2:08.6) and Logan Sines in the 110 hurdles (19.04). Other winners included Taden Brandel in the 300 hurdles (44.94), Wesley Russell in the shot put (42-7.75) and Gabe Reavey in the discus (105-0).
The Vikes also won the remaining two relay races. In the 800, the team of Bluhm, Earvin, Lukas Palmer and Brandel won (1:37.8), and in the 3,200 it was the team of Bluhm, Evan Mikkelson, Taranko and Bolley (9:10.5).