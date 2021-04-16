MONTAGUE — Whitehall's girls track team scored a pivotal early win over Montague Wednesday, edging the Wildcats 71-67. The Viking boys dominated in a 93.5-43.5 win.
The Wildcats had some strong performances in defeat. Natalie Erickson won both the sprint events, recording times of 12.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 27.13 in the 200. Ally Hall picked up a first-place finish in the high jump (4-8), and Britta Johnson won the 400 (1:06). Hanna Metcalf won the long jump (13-10). The Wildcats won three relays, with the team of Brooke Stark, Kate Smith, Maddie Meacham and Erickson winning the 400 and 800 relays, and the group of Meacham, Hall, Dreea Atchison and Johnson winning the 1,600.
Whitehall girls winners had not been reported at press time.
In the boys' meet, Whitehall won the majority of events. Nate Bolley picked up a pair of Viking wins in the 400 and 800, with times of 55.62 and 2:19.0 respectively. Jaegar McGahan won the 100 (11.38) and Riley Buys took first in the 3,200 (11:22.6). Whitehall won both hurdles events, with Deric James taking the 110 (20.06) and Taden Brandel winning the 300 (45.71).
Viking teams also won all four relays. The 400 winners were Trenton TenBrock, Red Watson, Malcolm Earvin and McGahan (49.11); the 800 team was Andrew Durbin, Da'Carri Williams, Earvin and Brandel (1:39.8); the 1,600 group was Watson, Jaiden Altgilbers, Jackson Stoudt and Brandel (4:03.3); and the 3,200 team was Buys, Yahir Gonzalez, Kieran Cook and Bolley (9:44.8).
Also for Whitehall, Calvin Larson won the high jump (5-4).
Montague performed well in the field events, led by Walker Martin's sweep of the shot put (43-7.5) and discus (102-7), both personal best throws. Kevin Roll won the pole vault (8-0). Dylan Everett took two victories, winning the long jump (19-10) and the 200 (25.09). Cale Coppess picked up a win in the 1,600 for Montague with a personal best time of 5:19.2.