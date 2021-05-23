ALLENDALE — Whitehall's track teams did extremely well at Saturday's Division 2 regional meet in Allendale. The Viking boys finished second, just nine points behind Allendale, and the Whitehall girls were fourth.
The boys' Vikings earned several state qualifications, highlighted by two regional championships. Wesley Russell won the title in shot put with a personal best mark of 47-0.25, and the 400-meter relay team of Graycen Shepherd, Red Watson, Malcolm Earvin and Jaegar McGahan also won the title with a time of 44.57 seconds. McGahan also qualified for state in both individual sprints, finishing in second place in each with times of 11.39 seconds in the 100 and 23.19 seconds in the 200.
The Vikings also qualified for state in the other three relay races, taking second in all of them. The 800 team of Addison Bluhm, Lukas Palmer, Earvin and Taden Brandel had a time of 1:31.0; the 1,600 team of Evan Mikkelson, Brandel, Bailey Taranko and Nate Bolley had a time of 3:31.0; and the 3,200 team of Jack Houtteman, Mikkelson, Taranko and Bolley had a time of 8:12.2.
Whitehall earned several other medals in the boys meet. Bolley placed third in the 400 with a personal best time of 51.66 seconds, and Taranko was seventh in the same event with a time of 53.08 seconds; Logan Sines medaled and set personal bests in both hurdles events, coming in fourth in the 300 (42.76) and fifth in the 110 (16.45); David Conrad was fourth in the pole vault (12-10); the team earned two medals in the discus, with Andrew Durbin in fifth place (132-10.75) and Gabe Reavey in sixth (126-7.5); Landen Snay was eighth in the long jump (18-11); and Houtteman placed eighth in the 1,600 with a personal best time of 4:44.9.
The Viking girls earned many medals at regionals, but it'll be Karleigh Jeffries alone representing the team at state after she placed third in the discus with a throw of 117-10. Jeffries also picked up a medal in the shot put, coming in fourth (31-11.5).
Jeffries' fellow thrower, Maelie Hope, was also a two-time medalist at regionals, coming in fifth in the shot put (31-7) and sixth in the discus (96-1.5).
Charley Klint earned three medals for the Vikings, coming in fourth place three times. Her medals came in the pole vault (9-0), the 100 hurdles (17.04) and the 300 hurdles (51.64). Katie Ferris came in fifth in the 300 hurdles (52.72) as well as fourth in the high jump (4-10), where teammate Mallory Britton also medaled by taking sixth (a personal best 4-7).
The Vikings' 1,600 relay team of Ryann Jibson, Bailey Pierson, Olivia Tjapkes and Jenna Smolen finished third in a time of 4:21.0; the 800 relay team of Neva Hundt, Britton, Allison TenBrink and Alex Mahan placed fourth (1:53.5); and the 3,200 team of Tjapkes, Ariana Treat, Jibson and Kya Mahoney was fifth (10:49.4).
Other individual medalists for Whitehall's girls included Jibson in sixth in the 800 (2:35.9); Nevaeh Watson in seventh in the long jump (15-2); Pierson in eighth in the 400 (1:05.9) and Treat in eighth in the 3,200 (13:43.2).