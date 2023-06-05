ADA — There was a lot for Whitehall athletes to be proud of Saturday at the Division 2 state track finals at Forest Hills Eastern.
How could they not be? Whitehall's boys team placed fourth in the state, fueled by multiple school record performances and a 400-meter dash state championship for junior Trannon Aylor. David Conrad and Camden Thompson each took second place in their events, and Thompson set a school record in high jump with a leap of 6-7. Girls star Maelie Hope, competing in a fast-paced and hectic schedule of four events, earned all-state honors in three of them, including state runner-up in discus. She scored all of Whitehall's girls points as the Vikes finished in 18th place.
Aylor's state title was the culmination of a full year's odyssey for the junior, who was unexpectedly nipped at the line by Tri-County's Stuart Gould out of lane eight in last year's event and set his sights on reversing that outcome all year. This time around, it was Aylor coming out on top, and doing so in a school-record time of 48.83 seconds to beat Gould - who ran his own personal best as well - by .09 of a second.
"It was what I've been wanting the whole season," Aylor said. "It was kind of my motivating factor every workout, (thinking to myself), you've just got to push harder, push through this last rep and just know it's going to pay off.
"It's definitely a lot of work. It wasn't easy. (You're) constantly checking how that dude's doing to see what you need to do to improve yourself. A lot of stress too. That's a big part of it."
Even amid all that success, though, it was hard not to think of what could have been. The Whitehall boys' 33 points were only eight behind state champion Corunna. Three bad breaks for Viking athletes, plus the unavailability of relay star Nate Bolley due to the hamstring injury he suffered in warmups prior to the May 26 team state meet, could have accounted for that deficit and more. Bolley was set to run in both the 800 and 1,600-meter relays.
"Nate's one of those guys that's hard to replace," Whitehall coach Kirk Mikkelson said. "You take Nate, Trannon, Malcolm (Earvin), David, Carter (McIlroy), Andre (Richmond), Cam, Wes Russell, you take any of those guys out of their event, we're not going to be the same."
Bolley's absence from the 800 relay was a contributing factor in the group coming in ninth place, down from first last year when Bolley ran. The Viking group of Aylor, Lukas Palmer, Corbin Vanderstelt and Malcolm Earvin, who still ran a solid time of 1:30.5, likely would not have won the race again even with their senior star; the winning time of 1:28.2 was a full second ahead of the school record time the quartet set at regionals. However, with Bolley, they likely would've been in position to score points.
Conrad's mark of 14-1 was good for second place, a gutsy performance considering a foot-wide welt he picked up in warmups when his hand slipped off the pole and it snapped back and hit him in the knee.
"When he first landed, he wasn't sure he'd be able to continue...Things happen, and potentially (without that) he's the state champion," Mikkelson said.
Thompson's runner-up finish included its own unfortunate break. Eventual state champion Jacoby Dunlap of Alma was one of a few athletes awarded an extra jump at 6-6 after it was found that the landing mat had been placed in such a way that it could have been causing the bar to fall off without directly being contacted by the jumper. Dunlap hadn't hit 6-6 in his original three attempts, but cleared the bar on his fourth.
Both athletes then cleared 6-7, but since Dunlap did so on his first try and Thompson did on his third, Dunlap won the tiebreaker. Thompson was a little wistful about not getting the title, but excited about his performance.
"It was just unfortunate I couldn't get 6-8 to get that first(-place), but overall, it felt amazing coming out here and getting the school record," Thompson said. "I personally didn't think I was going to do it today, but I guess today is just a great day to do it."
The third and final unfortunate turn of events for the boys came in the last event of the day, the 1,600 relay. Whitehall trailed most of that race, but Aylor, who ran the anchor leg after Lukas Palmer, Earvin and Bolley replacement Jack Houtteman took their turns, was chasing down the leaders on the final stretch.
Chaos ensued in the final 50 meters, though, as Spring Lake anchor runner Tanner Guczwa got caught up in traffic, tripped and fell, sending the adjacent runners, including Aylor, scattering.
It knocked Aylor off course just enough, Mikkelson said, that it probably denied the Vikings another event title. The time was 3:25.6 and the team took third; the extra four points from a win would've given Whitehall the state runner-up trophy.
"I'm never really in that situation because usually we're ahead," Aylor said, going over the event. "I thought I could just go in between them, but that wasn't going to work. What happened from there, the (Spring Lake) dude trips and all that, I trip a little, it messed us up a little, but we did what we could."
If there was any good fortune to be found, Mikkelson said, it was ironic good fortune. He noted that if Bolley's injury had taken place in MHSAA meet warmups instead of a week earlier, the Vikings may not have had the personnel to make successful lineup changes. The extra week helped give the Vikings a chance to get ready to go.
The girls team wasn't immune from bad luck in the meet, either. Hope's preliminary heat in the 100-meter dash was stopped due to a timing error, and the runners were halfway down the track before they were able to hear the gun signaling the issue; Hope in particular was visibly frustrated with the miscue. (It was one of four heats on the day that had to be restarted due to timing mistakes.) On an already-hectic day for the senior - the 100 and 200 prelims were taking place concurrently with the girls shot put and high temperatures added to the pressure - the extra energy could've been a factor.
"She basically did two prelims, instead of just the one," Whitehall coach Crystal Vaughn said. "I thought she did amazing, ran really well and ran really good in the final. I'm super proud of her."
Hope might have simply been out of gas by the time her final event, the discus, was contested. By that time, she'd already taken fifth in shot put with a toss of 38 feet, six inches, and seventh in the 100, with a time of 12.37 seconds that Vaughn said may be a school record. She also ran in the 200, just barely missing the finals with a time of 29.02 seconds.
Normally a sure bet to throw at least into the 140s in discus, Hope ended with her shortest throw of the season, a mark of 133-1, to finish second. (It still took a personal best of 136-11 by Otsego's Haley Guerrant to beat her.)
"I'm super proud of how hard she's worked this season," Vaughn said of Hope. "I don't think I've ever seen anybody else go to four events at state and do as amazing as she did today, so I'm very proud of her."
Also for the Whitehall boys, Aylor earned a third all-state medal by taking eighth in the 200 with a time of 24.03 seconds; he set a personal best of 22.35 seconds in the preliminary race. Micah Witham narrowly missed the podium in pole vault, setting a new personal best of 12-10 to place in a tie for ninth.
Other boys Vikings to compete Saturday: the 3,200 relay team of Houtteman, Stewart Waters, McIlroy and Richmond placed 14th (8:09.4); Russell finished 15th in shot put (47-1.5); Earvin was 16th in the 100 (11.10) and 17th in the 200 (22.89); McIlroy took 18th in the 1,600 (4:32.9) and 40th in the 3,200 (10:30.2); Ayden Mendoza tied for 19th in high jump (5-11); and Richmond was 26th in the 3,200 (10:01.5).
Mikkelson said he was very pleased with his team's work all season and credited the Viking coaching staff for having a major impact on the team.
"Our coaching staff has been outstanding this year," Mikkelson said. "The kids have even commented how much they've noticed the focus of all the coaches. You get enough people with the right expectations and they can really focus in on what the kids are doing. It's been a really good year."
The Viking girls also saw Arianna Black tie for 14th in high jump (4-11), Cami Kraai take 15th in the 800 (2:23.5), and Ariana Treat take 18th in the 3,200 (11:50.8).
"We were small, but these girls have proven so much (and) are so dedicated," Vaughn said. "I'm so excited. We have six seniors that are graduating, but I feel like we have more kids that are coming up. They have paved the way for other students that want to come up and they have opened up the track program."