ZEELAND — Whitehall won medals in five events Saturday at the Division 2 state track finals in Zeeland, four of them on the boys' side.
The Vikings' top finish was a third-place in the 800-meter relay, where Nate Bolley, Jaegar McGahan, Malcolm Earvin and Taden Brandel posted a time of 1:31.0. McGahan earned another medal in the 100-meter dash, taking seventh with a time of 11.37 seconds.
The 3,200 relay team of Jack Houtteman, Evan Mikkelson, Bailey Taranko and Bolley earned seventh place with a time of 8:12.4, and the 400 relay team of Landen Snay, Red Watson, Earvin and McGahan was eighth in a time of 44.29 seconds.
Whitehall's fifth medal came in the girls' meet, where Karleigh Jeffries took fourth in the discus with a throw of 117-11.
The Viking boys also had a pair of 12th-place finishes. Wesley Russell took 12th in the shot put (47-1) and David Conrad was 12th in the pole vault (11-10). McGahan placed 16th in the 200 (23.60).