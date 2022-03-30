Whitehall looks poised for another successful season on the track this year. A slew of key athletes return from last year's boys squad, which took second at the coaches' association team state meet, and the girls also return several athletes from last season's fourth-place regional finishers. Both squads look to defend West Michigan Conference titles as well.
On the boys' side, the Vikings lost, among others, state medalists Evan Mikkelson, Taden Brandel and Bailey Taranko, but fellow medalists Malcolm Earvin, Nate Bolley, Jack Houtteman, Landen Snay and Red Watson all return.
In addition, WMC individual champs Logan Sines, David Conrad and Riley Buys are back. Conrad recently set a school record in pole vault in an indoor meet and is poised for a huge year in that event, Sines was impressive as a freshman in the hurdles and Buys is one of the leaders of the distance crew.
Other key names to watch include throwers Wesley Russell and Gabe Reavey, distance runners Carter McIlroy and Andre Richmond, sprinters Zander Brown, Lukas Palmer, Graycen Shepherd and Ca'Mar Ready and middle-distance runner Micah Witham. Several of those names will excel outside of their spotlight events as well.
The returners are supplemented by an exciting group of newcomers, including freshmen Camden Thompson, Kal Koehler and Finn Muller. Thompson will continue the family tradition of hurdling and also compete in jumps, Koehler is a sprinter and long jumper and Muller will run distance. Sophomore Trannon Aylor, another newcomer, is a promising jumper and sprinter.
All that firepower has coach Kirk Mikkelson dreaming of a team-state win. Last year was the third time his team has finished second in the event, but they've never won it.
"We really want to win that meet this year," Mikkelson said. "
We want to take advantage of the talent we have this year since it is rare to have such a complete team."
The Viking girls also have a slew of talent back, although they did lose their lone state medalist, Karleigh Jeffries, to graduation.
The top athletes back are Charley Klint, a hurdler and pole vaulter; Maelie Hope, a strong thrower; and Rayne Thompson, who is finally back for her senior season as a hurdler/sprinter. She missed the 2021 season due to her knee injury suffered in volleyball.
The Viking girls also look for big things from relay runners Jenna Smolen, Neva Hundt and Ariana Treat, distance runner Hayli Fagan, all-purpose athletes Arianna Black and Alyssa Lohman, sprinter/jumpers Emily Miller and Mallory Britton and middle-distance runner Kya Mahoney. Newcomers to watch include Cami Kraai, Adalyn Britton and Corina Mitteer in the distance events, Emily Smolen and Samantha Mead in sprints and Sidney Shepherd in middle distances.
Whitehall is excited to defend its GMAA title as well as the conference title, and coach Carrie Goodrich said the fact that the team's times at the opening Grand Valley State meet were in line with how they finished last season is creating excitement.
"Girls are making breakthroughs and figuring out their events that are their strengths," Goodrich said. "(The early success) is a great feeling to know it can only get better from here."