WHITEHALL — Whitehall had no trouble dispatching Oakridge Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Lakes dual meet. The boys won 129-8 and the girls grabbed an 81-45 victory.
The dual took place concurrently with a Hart vs. Holton WMC Rivers dual meet, but scored separately.
Whitehall's boys team won each event against Oakridge. Two athletes set personal bests; Micah Witham did so in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.27 seconds, and Chase Niezurawski had his best discus effort, with a throw of 130-10.
Witham was one of four two-time individual winners for Whitehall; he also won the pole vault (12-0). Malcolm Earvin swept the sprint events with times of 11.42 in the 100 and 23.26 in the 200, Andre Richmond swept the distance events with times of 4:40.1 in the 1,600 and 10:14.5 in the 3,200, and Camden Thompson won both the 110 hurdles (16.17) and the high jump (6-2).
Also for Whitehall, Trannon Aylor won the 400 (51.64), Jack Houtteman won the 800 (2:09.9), Nate Bolley won the long jump (19-8.5) and Wesley Russell won the shot put (52-8).
The Vikings won all four relays as well. In the 400, it was Thompson, Ca'Mar Ready, Lukas Palmer and David Conrad with the win (46.01), and in the 800, Aylor, Palmer, Earvin and Bolley won (1:31.4). The 1,600 saw a win for Aylor, Earvin Kal Koehler and Palmer (3:37.9), and in the 3,200 it was Carter McIlroy, Richmond, Stewart Waters and Houtteman (8:25.6).
As she has all season, Maelie Hope was a one-woman wrecking crew for the Viking girls, earning wins in all four of her events. She was utterly dominant in the throws, with a heave of 151-11 in discus - 66 feet longer than any other competitor - and a throw of 37-2 in shot put, which was 15 feet more than the rest of the field. She also swept the sprints with times of 13.04 in the 100 and 27.59 in the 200.
Cami Kraai added a pair of individual wins, including a personal best of 5:29.9 in the 1,600. She also won the 800 in a time of 2:31.3. Ariana Treat won the 3,200 (12:41.0), Allison Gardner set a personal best in winning the 100 hurdles (22.28), Jenna Smolen won the 400 (1:09.7) and Arianna Black won the high jump (4-6).
Whitehall won two of the relay races. Samantha Mead, Yayra Waller, Makenzi Johnson and Smolen picked up the 800 relay win (2:07.4), and the 3,200 team of Treat, Adalyn Britton, Madison Parmley and Kraai won as well (10:47.3).