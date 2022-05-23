Whitehall's teams both had strong efforts Friday at the Division 2 regional meet in Zeeland. The Viking boys finished in third place, only five points behind champion Allendale, and the Whitehall girls finished fourth.
Whitehall's boys spread their success around, medaling in most of the events. The Vikings had one regional champion, in the 800-meter relay. The team of Nate Bolley, Lukas Palmer, Trannon Aylor and Malcolm Earvin won the event in a time of 1:31.6.
Whitehall qualified for state in several other events, mostly by reaching the state qualifying standard. Malcolm Earvin finished second in the 200-meter dash to reach state, posting a time of 23.45 seconds. Gabe Reavey was also a runner-up, in discus, with a personal best throw of 140-7.
Camden Thompson was one of the Vikings to hit the qualifying mark to reach state, coming in third in high jump and setting a personal best of 6-2. Aylor was also third in the 400 and also set a personal best, with a time of 50.32 seconds. David Conrad placed fourth in pole vault and qualified for state with a mark of 12-8. Two relay teams also reached state on time; the 1,600 team of Riley Buys, Earvin, Aylor and Bolley was third (3:28.9) and the 400 team of Landen Snay, Red Watson, Earvin and Palmer was fifth (44.42).
The Vikes picked up many other medals at the meet. Carter McIlroy was third in the 3,200 and set a personal best (9:56.7), followed by teammate Andre Richmond in fourth (9:59.4). Bolley took third in long jump (20-4), and teammate Snay placed sixth (19-10.25). Logan Sines placed fifth in the 300 hurdles and set a personal best (42.15), and Wesley Russell placed sixth in shot put (46-10). The 3,200 relay team of Richmond, Jack Houtteman, McIlroy and Buys placed third as well (8:30.2).
In the girls' meet, the Vikings brought home four regional titles, including another star turn by Maelie Hope. Hope swept the two throwing events, setting a personal best of 40-9 in the shot put and notching a throw of 143-9 in discus that not only won the girls title but outstripped all but one of the boys' competitors. Charley Klint won the 100 hurdles championship in a personal best time of 15.98 seconds, and Cami Kraai won the 800 in a time of 2:25.3.
Klint also reached state for Whitehall in the 300 hurdles, posting another personal best of 48.78 seconds.
Ariana Treat placed third for the Vikings in the 3,200 (13:04.7), leading a strong crop of medalists who ended their seasons at regionals. Hayli Fagan placed fifth in that event with a time of 13:12.7. Mallory Britton and Arianna Black tied for sixth in high jump with a mark of 4-9, with Britton's jump a personal best. Klint took seventh in pole vault (8-0).
Whitehall also medaled in all four relay races. The 3,200 team of Fagan, Treat, Kya Mahoney and Madison Parmley (11:38.6), the 1,600 team of Sidney Shepherd, Britton, Kraai and Klint (4:27.1) and the 400 team of Rayne Thompson, Beatrice Lay, Neva Hundt and Emily Smolen (55.27) each placed sixth. The 800 team of Thompson, Jenna Smolen, Hundt and Shepherd (1:56.8) was seventh.