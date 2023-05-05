NORTON SHORES — Whitehall came away with both trophies Friday night at the GMAA track meet hosted by Mona Shores. The Viking boys blasted the competition, winning by over 100 points over second-place Montague, while senior Maelie Hope propelled the girls to victory by scoring nearly half of the team's 93 points to edge Mona Shores.
R-P was third in the boys' meet and seventh in the girls' meet. Montague finished third in the girls' meet.
Each trophy came with a record performance as well. For the boys, David Conrad set a new GMAA meet record in pole vault with a mark of 15-6, just an inch shy of his school record. Hope highlighted the girls meet with a GMAA-record throw of 141-1, one of her four individual wins.
The Whitehall boys have met every lofty expectation placed upon them to date and it was no different Friday. The Vikes had someone place at least fourth in every single event despite the fact that no one won more than one individual event - though a few athletes did record multiple wins in relays. That's the kind of production that can portend huge things in the postseason.
"It's not just one kid doing it," Whitehall boys coach Kirk Mikkelson said. "It's not just one group of kids. It's the entire group."
Underscoring that point, Mikkelson said he didn't know when or if any school has ever won the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs at a single meet with a different athlete earning each win. For the Vikings, those four were Trannon Aylor, whose winning time in the 400 was 49.92 seconds; Jack Houtteman in the 800 (a personal best 2:04.8); Carter McIlroy in the 1,600 (4:38.2); and Andre Richmond in the 3,200 (a personal best 9:48.2). Malcolm Earvin nearly made it a clean sweep for Whitehall in the six different running distances, but settled for second place in both sprints while contributing to a pair of relay wins. His times were 11.19 in the 100 and 22.50 in the 200.
Earvin and Aylor were the two athletes that Mikkelson pushed Friday, trying out a different lineup configuration that might boost the team's chances at the big postseason meets. The results were impressive.
"We really tested a couple kids out to see if they could handle a lineup that we want to use for team state," Mikkelson said. "We asked a couple of our better athletes to really run a hard meet. They came through with flying colors."
Also for the Vikings, the 800 relay team of Aylor, Lukas Palmer, Nate Bolley and Earvin continued lowering the school record in the event. The previous mark lasted less than a week before the quartet beat it by 0.05 of a second, to 1:29.56.
"Until we're holding the state (championship) trophy up, that's when we'll be done," Bolley said. "It's going to be faster and faster, no matter what."
The boys added several other top finishes. Camden Thompson tied with Liam McHugh of Reeths-Puffer for a win in high jump; both athletes achieved personal bests of 6-6 and elected not to do a 'jump-off' to determine the winner because they also had hurdles events to race. Bolley won the long jump (21-5). Chase Niezurawski won the discus with Wesley Russell in second; both throwers achieved personal bests, with Niezurawski at 134-8 and Russell at 132-3. Russell won the shot put with a mark of 51-5.
The Vikings won the 1,600 relay with Aylor, Bolley, Earvin and Palmer at the controls with a time of 3:29.3 and added a 3,200 relay win with Houtteman, McIlroy, Richmond and Stewart Waters as well (8:31.8).
Houtteman set a personal best of 4:43.5 to take third in the 1,600, and Aylor set a PR in the 200 to finish third (22.91). Ayden Mendoza was third in high jump (5-10). Thompson took third in the 110 hurdles (15.77).
On the girls' side, Hope's record throw was made even more special because she was able to share the moment with the woman whose record she broke - Ashley Westerlund (then Swainston), wife of Whitehall principal Brett Westerlund.
"Every once in a while she'll come by practice, and yesterday she was like, 'So are you going to beat my record tomorrow?'" Hope said with a laugh.
Hope's work in the sprints has been outstanding all year and was again Friday, as she won both events with times of 12.81 and 26.68. She also won shot put with a throw of 41-4.5. Sprinting and throwing, especially at the level Hope does it, is not easy, but she's glad to do it, both for the team and for her own self-confidence.
"In middle school, I just really liked doing both of them," Hope said. "I want to be able to run because, there's a stigma that I feel like, as a thrower (people think) you're not a real athlete, and I kind of like to prove that wrong."
Girls coach Crystal Vaughn said Hope has emerged as a leader in addition to her obvious athletic skill.
"She's just broken out of her shell this year," Vaughn said. "She commits 100 percent. You can tell she's been doing this since she was in middle school, working hard on her physique, and how she is as a person. She is the most kind and amazing person and she is a great asset to our team."
Hope spearheaded the girls' win, but it couldn't have happened without strong work in the distance events too. Cami Kraai won the 800 for Whitehall with a mark of 2:24.1, and Ariana Treat won the 1,600 (5:30.7), with Adalyn Britton taking a personal best to finish second (5:36.1). Treat also finished second in the 3,200 and set a personal best (11:37.6), and the 3,200 relay team of Kraai, Treat, Britton and Madison Parmley was second too (10:46.4).
The runner-up Montague boys had some standout work of their own, with several top-3 finishes. The Wildcats went 2-3 in shot put, with Silas Jancek in second (46-2.5) and Isaac French in third (a personal best 43-11), and did the same in long jump as Mason Darke took second by an inch (20-1) over DaCarri Williams, both logging personal bests. Williams also placed second in the 400 (53.02), and Darke was also second in the 300 hurdles (a personal best 42.87). Kendal Degen was third in pole vault (10-6). The Wildcats took third in the 800 relay, with Williams, Darke, Paul Olson and Isaiah Atchison finishing in 1:32.9.
For the girls, Emma Pendell earned a win in pole vault with a mark of 8-6. Brooke Berry set a personal best in discus to take second (95-6) and Amanda Cederquist also finished second, in the 100 hurdles (17.51). Delaney Schultz earned a PR to finish third in shot put (30-10). The 'Cats earned a second-place in the 800 relay behind Cederquist, Jenna Erickson, Lauren Smith and Britta Johnson (1:55.4), and were third in the 1,600 relay with Cederquist, Cammie Erickson, Jenna Erickson and Johnson (4:32.7).
McHugh added a 300 hurdles win to his high jump tie with Thompson, setting a personal best of 41.40 seconds. He also took second in the 110 hurdles (15.46). Jaxon Allen was second in the 3,200, setting a personal best (9:50.9), and Kye Grant took third in the 800 (2:05.98). The Rockets were second in two relays - the 800 (Kameron Coleman, Caiden Bolduc, Brody Johnson and McHugh with a time of 43.78) and the 3,200 (Allen, Matt Grimard, Grant and Tate Bradley with a time of 8:34.1).
R-P's girls earned one win, in the 400 relay. Melana Johnson, Lainey McDaniel, Madilynn Smith and Brianna Smith won the event in a time of 52.12. Isabella Smith took second in pole vault (7-6) and Jersi Bilek was third in the 800, setting a personal best (2:25.1). The Rockets' 1,600 relay team of Kamari Walker, Addyson Smith, Bilek and Savannah Lockwood finished second (4:29.1).