Whitehall dominated Tuesday's home tri meet against Mason County Central and North Muskegon, earning lopsided victories in both matchups.
The Viking boys routed MCC 109.5-27.5 and beat North Muskegon 119-13, and the girls romped 106-29 over MCC and 91-43 over the Norse.
Four Whitehall boys earned two individual event wins each in the meet, each setting at least one personal best along the way. Malcolm Earvin swept the two sprint events, with a personal best time of 11.52 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a time of 23.85 seconds in the 200. Logan Sines earned two hurdles wins, with a personal best time of 16.23 in the 110-meter event and a time of 43.42 in the 300. Carter McIlroy took two distance wins, setting personal bests in both the 1,600 (4:47.7) and the 3,200 (10:35.3). Nate Bolley earned wins in the 400 (53.24) and in the long jump (a personal best 20-8).
Jack Houtteman won the 800 (2:08.4) and Camden Thompson earned a high jump win (5-10) to round out individual wins. Trannon Aylor actually equaled teammate Thompson's 5-10, marking a personal best for him, though Thompson won by tiebreaker.
The Viking boys also dominated relay competition. In the 400, it was Red Watson, Earvin, Landen Snay and David Conrad with the win (45.48) and in the 800, Bolley, Lukas Palmer, Snay and Aylor won (1:34.7). In the distance relays, Palmer, Sines, Houtteman and Bolley won the 1,600 (3:50.3) and Wyatt Reid, McIlroy, Riley Buys and Houtteman won the 3,200 (9:11.8).
In the girls' meet, Charley Klint and Maelie Hope were multiple-time individual winners. Klint won both hurdles events, with times of 18.42 in the 100 and 53.64 in the 300, and added a pole vault win for good measure (8-6). Hope swept both throwing events, with marks of 113-4.5 in the discus and 28-0 in the shot put. Also, Rayne Thompson set a personal best in her 100 win (13.96) and Cami Kraai did the same in her 800 win (2:32.1). Arianna Black won the high jump (4-9) and Emily Miller took the long jump (11-8).
Like the boys, the Whitehall girls swept the four relays. In the 400, Thompson, Miller, Neva Hundt and Hope won (59.17), and in the 800 it was the same group except Black subbed in for Hope (2:03.6). Sidney Shepherd, Adalyn Britton, Hundt and Klint earned the 1,600 win (4:38.2) and Hayli Fagan, Ariana Treat, Britton and Kraai won the 3,200 (10:46.9).