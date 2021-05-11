SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall swept the Mason County Central Tri last Friday in both the boys' and girls' meets, continuing a successful season for both squads.
The Viking girls beat Ravenna 98-39 and topped MCC 100-33, and the boys team beat MCC 112-25 and beat Ravenna 131-6.
Whitehall's boys won all but one of the events in the meet. Jaegar McGahan and Logan Sines each won two individual events; McGahan won both sprint events, with times of 11.22 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a personal best 23.23 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Sines swept the hurdles events, with a personal best time of 17.22 seconds in the 110 and a time of 49.10 seconds in the 300.
Also setting new personal bests in wins were Jack Houtteman in the 1,600 (5:03.6), Nate Bolley in the high jump (5-8), David Conrad in the pole vault (12-6) and Calvin Larson in the long jump (19-7).
Viking winners also included Evan Mikkelson in the 400 (56.15), Bailey Taranko in the 800 (2:12.8), Riley Buys in the 3,200 (11:16.2) and Gabe Reavey in discus (111-9).
Whitehall also won all four relays. In the 400, Zander Brown, Jaiden Altgilbers, Malcolm Earvin and McGahan won (46.96); in the 800, it was Addison Bluhm, Lukas Palmer, Da'Carri Williams and Earvin (1:38.95); in the 1,600 the team of Mikkelson, Taranko, Taden Brandel and Bluhm took first (4:04.5); and in the 3,200, the group of Taranko, Bluhm, Kieran Cook and Bolley won (9:25.4).
The Viking girls weren't quite as dominant, but easily won just the same. Ariana Treat, Karleigh Jeffries and Bailey Pierson were each two-time winners. Jeffries swept the throws, with marks of 30-1.5 in the shot put and 116-3 in the discus, and Treat swept the distance events, with times of 6:08.1 in the 1,600 and 12:55.7 in the 3,200. Pierson won the 400 (1:04.6) and tied with teammate Charley Klint for the win in pole vault (8-0).
Kya Mahoney set a new personal best in the 800, winning it in a time of 2:51.7. Nevaeh Watson picked up a win in long jump (15-1). The Vikings also won three relay races. The 800 team of Katie Ferris, Emily Miller, Neva Hundt and Jenna Smolen took the top spot (2:02.8); the 1,600 team of Watson, Olivia Tjapkes, Hundt and Pierson won (4:55.1); and the 3,200 team of Treat, Allison Tate, Mahoney and Ryann Jibson were winners (11:43.7).