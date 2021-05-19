RAVENNA — Whitehall's track teams swept the West Michigan Conference championship meet Tuesday at Ravenna. The Viking boys blew away the competition, winning 208-102 over Hart, while the girls eked out their first title since 2007 by eight points over runner-up Montague and 11 over third-place Hart. Montague's boys placed fourth.
The Viking boys racked up a spectacular amount of high finishes, with at least one top-3 performer in every single event. Seven different Vikings won an individual league championship, and five of those set new personal bests in their event. Those personal bests came from: Jaegar McGahan in the 200-meter dash (22.94); Nate Bolley in the 400 (51.74); Taden Brandel in the 110 hurdles (16.56); Logan Sines in the 300 hurdles (43.24); and David Conrad in the pole vault (13-0). Also earning league titles were Bailey Taranko in the 800 (2:06.4) and Riley Buys in the 3,200 (10:47.2).
Whitehall also swept all four relays in the boys' meet. McGahan, Brandel, Taranko, Bolley, Malcolm Earvin and Evan Mikkelson each ran in two of the winning relay races, and Landen Snay, Jack Houtteman and Lukas Palmer each ran in one.
Earning second-place finishes with personal bests for Whitehall were Houtteman in the 1,600 (4:46.8) and Wesley Russell in the shot put (46-10). Watson took second in the 100 (11.73) and Mikkelson was second in the high jump (5-8).
Third-place personal bests came from Addison Bluhm in the 400 (53.60); Parker Holt in the 800 (2:09.8); Andrew Durbin in the discus (136-3); Micah Witham in the pole vault (10-6); and Snay in the long jump (19-5).
In the girls' meet, Whitehall used its depth to score points in many events, earning two individual conference titles. Karleigh Jeffries won the title in the discus (115-6) and Charley Klint won the pole vault (9-0). Both Jeffries and Klint contributed elsewhere as well, as Jeffries took second in the shot put (31-11) and Klint was second in both hurdles events, with a personal best time of 16.83 in the 100 and a time of 51.52 in the 300.
Bailey Pierson earned two second-places for Whitehall, setting a personal best in the 400 (1:03.2) and taking second in the pole vault (8-0). Katie Ferris was second in the high jump (4-10) and Nevaeh Watson placed second in the long jump (15-4.5). Whitehall also took second in two relay races, the 400 and the 800; Jenna Smolen and Watson ran in both.
Maelie Hope placed third in both throwing events, with marks of 88-7.5 in the discus and 31-9 in the shot put. The Vikings were also third in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, with Ryann Jibson running in both.
The second-place Montague girls won seven events, including all four that included Natalie Erickson. Erickson won both individual sprint events with a personal best time of 26.55 in the 200 and a time of 12.74 in the 100; she also anchored the two sprint relay teams to victory. Both times she joined Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith and Maddie Meacham.
Other Montague winners included personal bests by Claire Meacham in the shot put (34-3.5) and by Hanna Metcalf in the long jump (15-7.25), as well as a 1,600 relay win that included Maddie Meacham, Ally Hall, Dreea Atchison and Britta Johnson.
The Wildcats' only second-places came from Claire Meacham in the high jump (4-10) and in the 3,200 relay. They also had three third-place finishes, including a personal best from Hall in the 400 (1:05.2), another top-3 finish from Claire Meacham, in the 300 hurdles (53.09) and one from Maddie Meacham in the 100 (12.94).
Dylan Everett did the bulk of the scoring for the Montague boys and earned the team's only individual league title, winning the 100 (11.59). He also took second place in the long jump (19-6.5) and third in the 200 (23.63). Walker Martin added a third-place finish in the shot put (42-5).