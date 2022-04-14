MONTAGUE — Whitehall opened West Michigan Conference track season with a pair of wins Wednesday at the Montague Tri, defeating both the rival Wildcats and Oakridge.
In the boys' meet, Whitehall dominated with 113-24 and 124-13 winning margins over Montague and Oakridge, respectively. Whitehall's girls edged Montague 71.33-65.67 and rolled over the Eagles 107-24.
Montague's teams each beat Oakridge, with the boys winning 86-48 and the girls winning 111-20.
The Viking boys won 15 of the 17 events at the tri. The Vikes showcased their depth, as only one Whitehall athlete won more than one individual event: Logan Sines earned wins in both the hurdles events, with times of 16.80 seconds in the 110 and 43.43 in the 300. Whitehall's relay teams won all four events, with Nate Bolley, Lukas Palmer, Landen Snay and Malcolm Earvin each contributing to two relay wins.
Bolley also won in the 400-meter dash, posting a time of 52.67 seconds to edge Montague's Isaiah Atchison by a whisker. Earvin picked up a win in the 100, with a personal best time of 11.64 seconds. Snay earned a third win by taking the long jump with a leap of 19-5.5.
Other Whitehall boys wins were Trannon Aylor in the 200 (a personal best 23.87); Jack Houtteman in the 800 (2:10.99); Carter McIlroy in the 1,600 (a personal best 4:47.9); Andre Richmond in the 3,200 (a personal best 10:23.1); Gabe Reavey in the discus (117-0); and David Conrad in the pole vault (14-6).
Montague had the only two boys who were able to break up the Whitehall monopoly. Rodney Brassfield won the high jump and had a personal best mark of 6-2, and Silas Jancek won the shot put with a throw of 42-7, winning by just an inch and a half over Wesley Russell of Whitehall.
The girls meet was tight, with the Wildcats dominating the sprint events but Whitehall taking care of the distance runs and earning enough depth points to make the difference in the final score.
Four local athletes earned multiple individual wins in the meet. Charley Klint had three wins. She swept the two hurdles events for Whitehall, with times of 17.36 in the 100 and 52.40 in the 300, and also earned a win in pole vault with a mark of 9-0. The Vikes' Cami Kraai earned wins in both the 800 and 1,600, earning a personal best time of 2:36.3 in the former and a time of 5:35.0 in the latter. Montague's Natalie Erickson swept the two sprint races with times of 12.89 in the 100 and 26.82 in the 200, and Claire Meacham swept the two throws with personal best marks of 109-2 in discus and 35-6 in shot put.
Whitehall also got key wins from Ariana Treat in the 3,200 (13:18.0) and Arianna Black in the high jump (4-10). For Montague, Britta Johnson won the 400 (1:04.4) and Maddie Meacham won the long jump (13-2).
The Wildcats won both sprint relay races with their teams that won the 200 and were a close second in the 100 at last year's state meet. Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Erickson won the 400 relay, and the same team took the 800 with Britta Johnson subbing in for Stark. Whitehall answered with wins in the 1,600 relay (Sidney Shepherd, Adalyn Britton, Klint and Neva Hundt) and the 3,200 relay (Hayli Fagan, Treat, Madison Parmley and Kya Mahoney).