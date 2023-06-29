Whitehall District Schools chose to go internal in its next athletic leadership move this week, and tweaked the usual athletic director model in the process.
The Vikings promoted Whitehall Middle School principal and assistant high school football coach CJ Van Wieren to assistant superintendent of the district and leader of athletics at the high school level. Additionally, Vikings' boys basketball coach Christian Subdon will vacate his Ealy Elementary School teacher's position to take on a new role as director of athletics and activities for grades K-8.
While their roles are far from exclusive to athletics, their sports work will split up the responsibilities previously held by Brian Beebe, who accepted the Mason County Central athletic director job in June.
Superintendent Jerry McDowell said both men's passion for Whitehall - Van Wieren has been here a decade, and Subdon graduated from Whitehall in 2010 - and for serving students made them well-suited for their new roles.
"(CJ) has experience working with our staff and teachers," McDowell said. "He's currently our director of compliance, grants and federal programs. He's familiar with our ins and outs and has a strong working relationship with myself and our business office. He's also a coach, so he understands how our sports systems work, and it was a natural fit.
"Christian is on our coaching staff and is committed to Whitehall. He's a true Viking. His passion for getting kids involved in extracurriculars and having them be part of something is pretty strong. Between the both of those guys, they recognize the connection between student achievement and participation in school activities."
Indeed, that connection of extracurricular participation and academic achievement was the first thing both Van Wieren and Subdon mentioned when discussing their new roles.
Another part of the move both were pleased with was the ability to maintain continuity for Whitehall students. As Subdon noted, many recent Whitehall students have gone from Ealy, where he was working, to the middle school, led by Van Wieren. They are familiar faces at all levels of the district, and those who have interacted with the two know how invested they are in students' success.
"It's just a comfort level of them being able to come talk to us or if we have to have tough conversations, they know it's coming from a good place," Subdon said. "The kids know we love this place. They see us around at their (events) and in school. They know we care. I've always been told, kids don't care how much you know until they know you care about them."
Van Wieren echoed those thoughts and noted that he feels the Whitehall coaching roster is in a great place, making it an ideal time to assume his new role.
"We've got some of the best coaches there are," Van Wieren said. "They've been doing it a long time and we have a couple new faces. We're just empowering them to continue to do what they're doing, helping them with whatever they need and really allowing them to showcase our amazing athletes at the high school level. When it comes to Christian's new role from the K-8 and middle school AD, we're looking for more opportunities for students to get involved, whether that be athletics, robotics or any extracurricular activity."
Both men are raising families in the district, which only adds to their motivation to make Whitehall, as Subdon put it, the best district around.
"I love this place, and moving forward in a direction with people like CJ, Jerry, the principals, the coaches, that just care...I'm super excited to be part of a group that does that," Subdon said. "I don't want to be in a group that doesn't do that, that's all about dollars and cents or that looks at the bad things. We have a group of people that love Whitehall."
Van Wieren said leaving his middle school role would be "bittersweet," but hopes he can have an even bigger impact on students' lives in his new position; Subdon thanked Ealy principal Ron Bailey and credited him with providing motivation to seek out ways to better himself professionally.
"We're excited about moving forward," McDowell said. "They're great guys. We hope to continue to build on the awesome programs we have. We have great leadership in our coaching staff, in our building, and with our teachers, who are some of the best in the area."