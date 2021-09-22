SHELBY — Obstacles keep getting tossed in front of Whitehall this season, but so far the Vikings continue to knock them down. The latest was Tuesday's five-game battle against Shelby, but even a hastily assembled lineup couldn't prevent Whitehall from coming away with a close win, 13-25, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8.
The Vikings, who have lost middle hitter Arianna Black for the season due to the injury she suffered in warmups prior to the Aug. 31 Hart match, were without another middle hitter Tuesday. Bella Fogus was out because of illness. Coach Ted Edsall and the team cobbled together a lineup Tuesday morning and, after a slow start, managed to earn the win.
"We didn't play very good at all that first game, and a lot of teams could've just gotten tight," Edsall said. "I've got four seniors on that court who have been there for four years, and this was a tough win. It's not an easy place to play. I thought Shelby played fantastic. As the match went on, we started playing better and better. That was kind of the difference."
The team's unorthodox normal lineup features two lefthanded freshman middle hitters, Fogus and Sidney Shepherd. Edsall said lefthanded middle hitters are uncommon; add in that they're both freshmen and it's even more unusual.
"She had some kills in the middle and on the right side," Edsall said of Shepherd. "And she's not a middle. It's just where she has to play. Without that, (maybe we lose)."
Without Fogus, Rayne Thompson played rotations in the middle, which is very much out of her comfort zone as she has starred on the outside throughout her Vikings' career. However, she rose to the challenge.
Charley Klint led the offense with 14 kills, hitting a spectacular .520, and Thompson had eight kills. Maggie Evans, who Shelby coach Tom Weirich said was "exceptional", dished out 34 assists. Ryleigh Mott had 17 digs.
Whitehall got off to quick starts in games two and three after struggling mightily with passing and blocking in the opening game. The Vikes led 10-4 early in game two and scored the first seven points of game three, but both times had to beat back a scrappy Shelby squad. The Tigers have been resurgent this year due largely to the presence of their star freshman Navea Gauthier, who piled up 26 kills and 30 digs Tuesday.
"We knew they were good," Edsall said. "They have a great, great, great player, and their other kids were better than I thought."
Game four was a back-and-forth struggle, but Shelby was able to eke out the win. The Vikings, though, controlled game five the whole way, and a four-point serving run by Chase Baker sent Whitehall to match point, setting up the win.
Whitehall served solidly most of the night, making three total errors. Edsall said early on, the team served poorly, but things improved in a hurry.
Going forward, Edsall said he knows the team will "never be as good" as they would be if Black were around, but the team's 18-2 record to date (5-0 West Michigan Conference), mostly accomplished since Black went down, has shown the Vikes still have the pieces to accomplish what they want.
"We can't replace Ari with another Ari," Edsall said. "(But) we're still good. We're 18-2. We've met the challenge with a lot of teams. As far as the state level, that's to be seen. Obviously our conference is going to be tough, and we still have North Muskegon and Montague to play. Our district's doable. We're just trying to win this league. We didn't win it last year so that's our #1 goal."